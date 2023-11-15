EURUSD Eases after Sharp Rally Towards 2½-month High

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD adds 200 pips and tries to reach 1.0900

Trades well above moving average lines

RSI suggests negative correction

EURUSD skyrocketed yesterday after the US CPI release and added almost 200 pips, recording a new two-and-a-half-month high of 1.0886, but its rally seems to have temporarily paused.

Approaching the 1.0900 area, it seems to be a real struggle to surpass this round number according to the RSI. The RSI is losing momentum after it touched the overbought region; however, the MACD oscillator is still strengthening its bullish movement, suggesting that the bulls may not give the battle yet. Also, the pair climbed well above the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which were acting as strong resistance levels in the past and the 20- and 50-day SMAs printed a bullish crossover.

In the event the pair re-activates its uptrend above Tuesday’s top of 1.0886, the next target will be the 1.0945 resistance. Even higher, the bulls might head for the 1.1065 barricade, which was a key resistance zone during August.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On the downside, the 200-day SMA at 1.0800 is the first stop to have in mind ahead of the 1.0755 support and the 200-day EMA at 1.0733. Hence, a step beneath that line, the 1.0655 line, which overlaps with the 20-day SMA might produce negative volatility.

Summarizing, EURUSD is sustaining an upward trend above the moving average lines and well above the short-term uptrend line. To attract new buyers, the pair will need to pierce through the 1.0900 psychological mark.