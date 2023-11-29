Wed, Nov 29, 2023 @ 14:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY: Bears Consolidating for Fresh Push Through Daily Cloud Base

USD/JPY: Bears Consolidating for Fresh Push Through Daily Cloud Base

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY bounces from new ten-week low on Wednesday, as bears faced headwinds on probe through the base of daily cloud (147.38) and from 100DMA (146.97).

Fresh jump was sparked by dovish comments from BoJ policymaker, who said that it is still early to talk about exiting from negative rate policy.

However, bounce is likely to be limited and short-lived as dollar remains under pressure from talks of an end of Fed tightening cycle and beginning to cut interest rates, probably in the second quarter of 2024 (growing bets for the first rate cut in May).

Broken Fibo 23.6% of 137.23/151.90 (148.44) should ideally cap upticks and keep near-term bias with bears.

Close below cloud base to reinforce negative near-term stance for extension towards 146.30 (Fibo 38.2) and possible further acceleration on break.

Only lift and close above daily cloud top (149.05) would defer.

Res: 147.81; 148.44; 148.93; 149.05.
Sup: 147.38; 146.67; 146.30; 145.90.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.