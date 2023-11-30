Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 04:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDJPY reversed from resistance level 98.40
  • Likely to fall to support level 96.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the long-term resistance level 98.40, which stopped the sharp weekly uptrend in the middle of 2022, as can be seen below.

The resistance level 98.40 was further strengthened by the upper weekly Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the resistance level 98.40 and the overbought weekly Stochastic, AUDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 96.00.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.