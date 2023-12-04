Mon, Dec 04, 2023 @ 06:23 GMT
Dow Jones index Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • Dow Jones broke multi-month resistance level 35735.00
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 37000.00

Dow Jones index under the bullish pressure after the earlier breakout of the multi-month resistance level 35735.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave (A) at the end of July.

The breakout of the resistance level 35735.00 accelerated both of the active impulse waves 5 and (C).

Given the multi-month uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 37000.00 (target price for the completion of the active waves 5 and (C)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

