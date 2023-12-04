Dow Jones index Wave Analysis

- Dow Jones broke multi-month resistance level 35735.00
- Likely to rise to resistance level 37000.00
Dow Jones index under the bullish pressure after the earlier breakout of the multi-month resistance level 35735.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave (A) at the end of July.
The breakout of the resistance level 35735.00 accelerated both of the active impulse waves 5 and (C).
Given the multi-month uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 37000.00 (target price for the completion of the active waves 5 and (C)).