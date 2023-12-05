GBPUSD Bulls Hit a Wall; Support Nearby

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBPUSD reaches overbought area near key resistance

Sellers could take control of the market below 1.2588

GBPUSD flatlined around the familiar 1.2720 resistance region, which was last tested at the end of August, after three constructive bullish weeks. The area also overlaps with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July-October downleg.

The ongoing consolidation phase could develop into a bearish wave according to the technical indicators. Both the RSI and the stochastic oscillators have peaked near their overbought levels and are trending southwards at the moment.