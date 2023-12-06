Gold Price Retreats From Highs and Crude Oil Price Dives

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold price is correcting gains below the $2,050 support. Crude oil prices declined steadily below the $75.90 support and moved into a bearish zone.

Important Takeaways for Gold and Oil Prices Analysis Today

Gold price rallied to new highs above $2,120 before it corrected lower against the US Dollar.

A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $2,025 on the hourly chart of gold at FXOpen.

Crude oil prices extended downsides below the $75 support zone.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near $73.35 on the hourly chart of XTI/USD at FXOpen.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of Gold at FXOpen, the price rallied heavily above the $2,000 resistance. The price even traded to a new high at $2,135 before there was a downside correction.

There was a move below the $2,072 support level. The bears even pushed the price below the $2,050 support and the 50-hour simple moving average. It tested the $2,010 zone. A low is formed near $2,009.78 and the price is now attempting a fresh increase.

It is now facing resistance near a key bearish trend line at $2,025. The next major resistance is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $2,135 swing high to the $2,009 low at $2,040.

The main resistance could be $2,050, above which the price could test the $2,072 resistance. The next major resistance is $2,135. An upside break above the $2,135 resistance could send Gold price toward $2,220. Any more gains may perhaps set the pace for an increase toward the $2,350 level.

Initial support on the downside is near the $2,010 level. The first major support is near the $2,000 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,000 support, the price might decline further. In the stated case, the price might drop toward the $1,965 support.

Oil Price Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of WTI Crude Oil at FXOpen, the price struggled to continue higher above $80.00 against the US Dollar. The price formed a short-term top and started a fresh decline below $78.00.

There was a steady decline below the $75.90 pivot level. The bears even pushed the price below $73.90 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, the price tested the $72.15 zone. A low was formed near $72.14, and the price is now consolidating losses.

Immediate support is near the $72.15 level. The next major support on the WTI crude oil chart is near $71.50. If there is a downside break, the price might decline toward $70.00. Any more losses may perhaps open the doors for a move toward the $68.00 support zone.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near a major bearish trend line at $73.35. The next resistance is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $79.60 swing high to the $72.14 low at $73.90.

A clear move above the trend line resistance and $73.90 could send the price toward $75.90. It coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $79.60 swing high to the $72.14 low.

The next key resistance is near $79.60. If the price climbs further higher, it could face resistance near $80.00. Any more gains might send the price toward the $82.00 level.

