Dollar Index in a Corrective Wave (4) Rally – Technical Resistance at 104.50

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

It’s an important day for the markets with the US CPI release and expectation of 3.1% down from 3.2%, so dollar and us yields can be volatile today on speculations regarding further policy rate decisions from the FED tomorrow. From an Elliott wave perspective, the DXY is still seen in a corrective phase so I think there can be some limited upside, ideally, near 104.50. If USD index comes down, I still think kiwi can do well; its been one of the strongest in recent weeks. If Dollar jumps after the release then watch out for more weakness on EURUSD pair.

