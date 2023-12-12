Dollar Index in a Corrective Wave (4) Rally – Technical Resistance at 104.50

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

It’s an important day for the markets with the US CPI release and expectation of 3.1% down from 3.2%, so dollar and us yields can be volatile today on speculations regarding further policy rate decisions from the FED tomorrow. From an Elliott wave perspective, the DXY is still seen in a corrective phase so I think there can be some limited upside, ideally, near 104.50. If USD index comes down, I still think kiwi can do well; its been one of the strongest in recent weeks. If Dollar jumps after the release then watch out for more weakness on EURUSD pair.