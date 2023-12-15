Fri, Dec 15, 2023 @ 08:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCHF Corrects Higher After 4-month Low

USDCHF Corrects Higher After 4-month Low

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDCHF ends the week in red
  • MACD and RSI in negative region

USDCHF is moving slightly higher after the retreat towards a fresh four-month low of 0.8630. The pair failed to have a closing day beneath the 0.8665 barrier, which is acting as a significant support level.

Technically, the RSI is flattening near the 30 level, while the MACD is extending its bearish momentum beneath its trigger line.

Should the bulls return, they will first push for a move above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.8765. Then, they will fight for a breakout above 0.8820. If efforts prove successful, the pair may advance towards the 50-day SMA at 0.8900 ahead of the 200-day SMA at 0.8933.

Nevertheless, any additional declines could remain attractive to traders unless the price exits the 0.8665 support level. If that bearish scenario unfolds, the pair could tumble towards the 0.8550 base, taken from the low on July 27.

In brief, USDCHF is heading for a negative weekly close, but as long as it trades above 0.8665, buying the dip could be a favorable play.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.