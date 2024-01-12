Fri, Jan 12, 2024 @ 11:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Remains in Positive Territory

AUDUSD Remains in Positive Territory

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD fails to fall below 0.6645
  • Price holds well above uptrend line
  • RSI is flattening

AUDUSD has been in a somewhat positive corrective mode during the week, earning back some losses from the December 28 high of 0.6870.

Entering the 0.6700 area has been a struggle over the past few days, and there might be another tough obstacle within the 0.6740 region, which is the 20-day simple moving average, but the bulls may not give the battle yet according to the technical indicators. Specifically, the RSI is moving horizontally near the 50 level, while the MACD is still in the positive area but with weaker momentum than before.

In the event the pair re-activates its uptrend above 20-day SMA at 0.6740, the next target will be the 0.6870 region and then the 0.6895 barrier, taken from the peak on July 14.

On the downside, the 0.6645 support has been guarding selling forces over the last five days. Hence a step beneath that line at the 50-day SMA at 0.6615 might produce a fresh bearish wave, likely squeezing the price towards the 200-day SMA at 0.6580, which overlaps with the medium-term ascending trend line. Another defeat there could add more fuel to the negative move, bringing the 0.6520 support immediately under the spotlight.

Overall, AUDUSD has been sustaining an upward trend since October 2026 in the daily picture. To attract new buyers, the pair will need to pierce through the 0.6870 bar.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.