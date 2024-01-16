EUR/USD: Euro Loses Ground, Key Supports Under Increased Pressure

The Euro accelerated lower in Europe, shifting near term focus to the downside after a double failure at psychological 1.10 barrier.

Fresh bears pressure pivotal Fibo support at 1.0875 (38.2% retracement of 1.0448/1.1139, reinforced by rising 55DMA), with firm break here to signal an end of extended consolidation, completion of a double-top (1.10) and further weaken near-term structure for extension towards next key supports at 1.0845/43 (200DMA / top of rising daily Ichimoku cloud).

Strong bearish momentum on daily chart adds to negative outlook, though moving averages are in mixed setup and warn of prolonged sideways mode if key supports resist.

Res: 1.0910; 1.0947; 1.0965; 1.1000.

Sup: 1.0875; 1.0845; 1.0793; 1.0765.