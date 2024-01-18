GBPUSD Wave Analysis

Thu, Jan 18, 2024 @ 02:48 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • GBPUSD reversed from support level 1.2620
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2775

GBPUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the key support level 1.2620 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the middle of December).

The support level 1.2620 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the previous upward impulse 5 from December.

Given the strength of the support level 1.2620, GBPUSD can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.2775 (which stopped the previous waves (C), A and (2)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

