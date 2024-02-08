Thu, Feb 08, 2024 @ 01:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD – A Bearish Reversal at a Key Fib Level?

GBP/USD – A Bearish Reversal at a Key Fib Level?

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Fed policymakers sticking to the script
  • US data continues to point to a strong economy
  • Fib rebound may suggest we’ve seen a correction in GBPUSD

It isn’t the busiest week as far as UK and US economic data is concerned but there are still a few pieces worth keeping an eye on. As well as, of course, the scattering of central bank speak.

So far, policymakers appear to remain consistent with the message from the last meeting despite Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs report.

The services PMI on Monday was also far better than expected, further supporting the view that the economy is far from suffering under the weight of high interest rates.

Have we just seen a correction in GBPUSD?

But perhaps it’s the technicals that could prove to be more interesting this week.

GBPUSD Daily

Source – OANDA

On Monday the pair broke below the neckline of a quadruple top formation around 1.26. While it has since pulled back, it could just be a corrective move and the rotation off the 50% Fibonacci retracement level today may support that view.

GBPUSD 4-Hour

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.