Fri, Mar 01, 2024 @ 05:09 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Wave Analysis

USDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • USDJPY reversed from resistance level 151.35
  • Likely to fall to support level 147.90

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the powerful long-term resistance level 151.35 (previous yearly high from 2022 and 2023).

The downward reversal from the resistance level 151.35 stopped the previous weekly ABC correction 2 from the end of last year.

Given the strength of the resistance level 151.35 and the resumed yen demand, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 147.90.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.