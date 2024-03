DAX Bullish Impulse Looks Incomplete

Short Term Elliott Wave View in DAX suggests that rally from 1.17.2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 1.17.2024 low, wave ((i)) ended at 17049.52 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 16834.94. Up from there, wave ((iii)) is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Wave (i) ended at 17198.45 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 17019.15. The Index extends higher again in wave (iii). Up from wave (ii), wave i ended at 17084.87 and wave ii dips ended at 17029.59. Wave iii higher ended at 17429.66 and wave iv ended at 17354.76. Final leg wave v ended at 17816.52 which completed wave (iii).

Pullback in wave (iv) ended at 17643.11 with internal subdivision as a double three. Down from wave (iii), wave w ended at 17690.89 and wave x ended at 17759.02. Final leg wave y ended at 17643.11 which completed wave (iv) in higher degree. The Index then resumes higher in wave (v). Up from wave (iv), wave i ended at 17746.57 and wave ii ended at 17677.03. Near term, as far as pivot at 16834.94 stays intact, expect Index to extend higher.

