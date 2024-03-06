Wed, Mar 06, 2024 @ 11:40 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Holds in Tight Range Within SMAs

EURUSD Holds in Tight Range Within SMAs

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD remains above downtrend line
  • RSI and MACD look weak

EURUSD has been developing within a narrow range of the 20- and the 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of 1.0805 to 1.0860 respectively. The pair is still standing above the short-term downtrend line and the 200-day SMA, confirming the broader bullish outlook.

Technically, the RSI indicator is pointing slightly up above the neutral threshold of 50; however, the MACD oscillator is weakening its momentum above its trigger and zero lines.

If prices overcome the 50-day SMA and the immediate resistance of 1.0890 then it may open the way towards the 1.0930 resistance ahead of the 1.1000 round number, taken from the high on January 24.

On the flip side, it there is a potential decline below the 200-day SMA and the critical level of 1.0795 then the market may dive towards the medium-term supportive trend line at 1.0750. A successful break lower could retest the 1.0695 barricade ahead of 1.0655, switching the outlook to negative.

All in all, EURUSD is looking neutral to bullish in the short-term and bullish in the medium-term timeframes, but a climb above 1.0890 is expected to endorse the positive outlook.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.