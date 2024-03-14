Thu, Mar 14, 2024 @ 03:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCopper Rises Rapidly to 11-Month High

Copper Rises Rapidly to 11-Month High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Copper wins nearly 3.0% on production cuts
  • Overbought signals detected around key resistance

Copper futures (May delivery) surged to an almost one-year high of 4.04 on Wednesday after China’s biggest producers agreed on a rare supply cut amid raw material shortages.

Technically, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 downtrend is currently under examination. A step above that border could lift the price instantly into the 4.12-4.17 zone, where the 78.6% Fibonacci mark is positioned. If upside pressures persist above 4.20, the next obstacle could pop up around the 2023 bar of 4.28.

The risk of a downside correction, however, is increasing as both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator are entering the overbought area, suggesting that today’s quick rally may not be sustainable.

Should the bears take over, the price might dive to retest the 50% Fibonacci mark of 3.93 and the ascending line from July 2022. If the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) gives way too, the next stop could be around the 38.2% Fibonacci of 3.83, while a drop below the 200-day SMA could clear the way towards the 23.6% Fibonacci of 3.71.

In brief, Copper futures are witnessing the fastest daily rally since July 2022. While a pullback cannot be ruled out, a close above 4.03 could delay any downside moves.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.