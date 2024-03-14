Copper Rises Rapidly to 11-Month High

Copper wins nearly 3.0% on production cuts

Overbought signals detected around key resistance

Copper futures (May delivery) surged to an almost one-year high of 4.04 on Wednesday after China’s biggest producers agreed on a rare supply cut amid raw material shortages.

Technically, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 downtrend is currently under examination. A step above that border could lift the price instantly into the 4.12-4.17 zone, where the 78.6% Fibonacci mark is positioned. If upside pressures persist above 4.20, the next obstacle could pop up around the 2023 bar of 4.28.

The risk of a downside correction, however, is increasing as both the RSI and the stochastic oscillator are entering the overbought area, suggesting that today’s quick rally may not be sustainable.