Wed, Mar 20, 2024 @ 18:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisTime for USDCAD to Go for a Higher High?

Time for USDCAD to Go for a Higher High?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDCAD rises after cooler than expected Canadian inflation
  • A break above 1.3605 could signal uptrend continuation
  • For the outlook to turn bearish, a dip below 1.3455 may be needed

USDCAD rose yesterday after the Canadian CPI numbers came in lower than expected. However, the pair found resistance near the key barrier of 1.3605 that’s been preventing the price from moving higher since February 28, and then it pulled back. Today, the bulls retook charge, but they were stopped near the 1.3605 obstacle again.

The MACD is lying above both its zero and trigger lines, detecting positive momentum, but the RSI, although above 50, ticked down from slightly below its 70 line. The RSI corroborates the notion that a break above 1.3605 may be needed for the outlook to brighten.

Such a break would confirm a higher high on all time frames and perhaps allow extensions towards the upside resistance line drawn from the high of January 17, or towards the 1.3660 barrier, which was last tested on November 27. If the bulls are not willing to stop there either, then they may climb all the way up to the 1.3765 territory marked by the high of November 22.

For the outlook to darken, the pair may need to slip all the way below the key support area of 1.3455. Such a dip would also confirm the break below the upside support line taken from the low of December 29. The bears may then aim for the 1.3420 barrier, the break of which could carry extensions towards the low of January 31 at around 1.3360.

Recapping, USDCAD moved higher after Canada’s lower than expected inflation numbers, but it is struggling to overcome the key resistance of 1.3605. Only a decisive break above that zone could be considered as a trend continuation signal.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.