Thu, Mar 28, 2024 @ 10:57 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Gets Bearish Vibes

AUDUSD Gets Bearish Vibes

XM.com
By XM.com
  • AUDUSD violates key support zone
  • Bearish pressures could persist in short-term

AUDUSD’s short-term upward pattern is under threat as it faces the risk of closing below the October support trendline at 0.6500, following another rejection near its exponential moving averages (EMAs).

Technical indicators suggest the bears are in control as the RSI is decelerating below its 50 neutral mark and the MACD is weakening within the negative region.

If the price stays below 0.6500, there is a possibility of it retesting the upper band of the broken bearish channel (January-March) at 0.6465 and February’s low at 0.6440. Neglecting to pivot there could result in a drop towards 0.6370, where the ascending trendline linking the pandemic and 2023 lows is positioned. The 0.6269-0.6300 territory could be the next destination if selling forces further strengthen.

To improve market sentiment, the pair will have to surpass its EMAs and exceed the March barrier of 0.6620. In the event that scenario plays out, resistance might be encountered around the 0.6655 level, which represents the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the December-February downtrend, and then within the range of 0.6700-0.6730.

In summary, the short-term bias for AUDUSD appears to be tilted downwards. Once the bears successfully claim the 0.6500 floor, the January-February downtrend will come back into focus.  

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.