Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 10:07 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisCable's Sharp Decline after Higher Inflation in the US

Cable’s Sharp Decline after Higher Inflation in the US

Elliott Wave Financial Service
By Elliott Wave Financial Service

In a significant turn of events, the GBP/USD pair, often referred to as ‘Cable’, reversed sharply to the downside in the last 24 hours. This movement was characterized by the price decisively breaking through the corrective channel’s support line, signaling a strong bearish momentum among traders. The current landscape suggests a bearish impulse in progress, likely to extend as market conditions mature.

As of now, the minor rally that we’re witnessing is classified as Red Wave 4, based on Elliott Wave analysis. It’s essential to consider this as a corrective phase within a larger downtrend. Analysts are pinpointing potential resistance levels, notably at 1.2560 up to 1.2580. Traders should be cautious around these levels, as they may herald the next leg down if the bearish thesis holds true.

Adding to the complexity of Cable’s movements, the market has factored in the shifting sands of monetary policy. The Bank of England’s rate cut bets have plunged below 50 basis points for the current year. This adjustment follows the release of U.S. inflation data, which came in hotter than anticipated.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.