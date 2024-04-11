Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 14:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisDollar Index Continues to Benefit from Hotter Than Expected US Consumer Prices

Dollar Index Continues to Benefit from Hotter Than Expected US Consumer Prices

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The dollar index keeps firm tone and rises further on Thursday after surging over 1% on Wednesday (the biggest one-day gains since 3 Feb 2023), lifted by hotter than expected US inflation data, which dropped bets for the start of Fed’s policy easing cycle in June.

Fresh acceleration higher has fully reversed 104.83/103.61 corrective leg and left the higher base at 103.65 zone (reinforced by 200DMA and top of daily Ichimoku cloud) and signaled bullish continuation.

The dollar broke above 105 mark and hit new five-month high, eyeing next target at 105.44 (Fibo 76.4% of 107.03/100.29 downtrend) with weekly close above former tops at 104.85/83, to confirm fresh bullish signal.

Today’s key economic events -ECB’s policy decision and US PPI / weekly jobless claims, will be in focus for fresh signals.

Res: 105.29; 105.44; 105.75; 106.04.
Sup: 104.83; 104.35; 104.00; 103.61.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.