ETHUSD Finds Support at 50-day SMA

ETHUSD slides after recording 1-month peak

But the 50-day SMA curbs its retreat

Momentum indicators ease in positive zones

ETHUSD (Ethereum) experienced a strong pullback from its 2024 peak of 4,090, dropping to as low as 3,060. This week, the price recorded a fresh one-month high of 3,410 before reversing lower to find solid support at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

Should Ethereum bounce off its 50-day SMA and storm higher, immediate resistance could be found at the one-month peak of 3,730. A violation of that zone could pave the way for the 2024 high of 4,090, which is also a two-year high. Failing to stop there, the price may then challenge the December 2021 resistance of 4,150.

On the flipside, if the price pierces through the 50-day SMA, the 3,410 support region could prove to be the first barrier for the bears to clear. Further declines could then come to a halt around the March-April support of 3,200. Even lower, the March bottom of 3,060 could provide downside protection.

Overall, ETHUSD has been struggling to extend its recent recovery, but the ascending 50-day SMA seems to be capping its downside for now. Hence, the short-term picture will remain bullish for as long as the price holds above this crucial barrier.