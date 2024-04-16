Tue, Apr 16, 2024 @ 11:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Dives Further Near 1.0600

EURUSD Dives Further Near 1.0600

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURUSD challenges new 5-month low
  • Penetrates symmetrical triangle to the downside
  • MACD and RSI continues bearish momentum

EURUSD has been losing more than 2.5% since the pullback from the 1.0880 resistance level and is challenging a new five month low around the 1.0600 handle. The market has been experiencing a strong sell-off over the last five days, switching the short-term outlook to bearish.

Technically, the RSI is holding beneath the 30 level, while the MACD is standing beneath its trigger and zero lines, strengthening its negative momentum.

In case the market extends its selling interest then the first support to watch is the 1.0515 barrier, taken from the lows on November 1. Even lower, the low from October at 1.0450 could be a critical level for steeper decreases.

On the flip side, an upside recovery may meet the 1.0655 resistance level ahead of the 1.0695-1.0720 restrictive region. The penetrated ascending trend line may act as resistance level together with 1.0760 before meeting the 20-day SMA at 1.0780.

To conclude, EURUSD is heading south, breaking the symmetrical triangle and opening the way for more losses.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.