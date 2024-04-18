Thu, Apr 18, 2024 @ 13:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/GBP: Looks for Fresh Direction Signal

EUR/GBP: Looks for Fresh Direction Signal

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

EURGBP dips in early Thursday’s trading, after a double upside failure at falling 100DMA (0.8572), the lower boundary of strong resistances at 0.8580 zone (including Fibo 38.2% of 0.8714/0.8498 downtrend and a multiple spike highs).

Sterling regained ground after being deflated by UK CPI data and dovish steer from BoE chief Bailey on Wednesday, though more evidence about near-term direction is still needed, as daily studies are mixed.

Solid support lays at 0.8550 (converged 5/55DMA’s, on track to form a bull-cross) with ability to hold above here to keep near-term bias with bulls for fresh attempt through 0.8580 pivots, which would open way for extension towards next key barriers at 0.8600 zone (50% retracement / 200DMA).

Conversely, loss of 0.8550 handle would weaken near-term structure and risk renewed attacks at key 0.8520/00 support zone.

Res: 0.8572; 0.8604; 0.8620.
Sup: 0.8550; 0.8520; 0.8499.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.