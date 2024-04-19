EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD reversed from resistance level 1.0685

Likely to fall to support level 1.0600

EURUSD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance level 1.0685, former multi-month support from February, acting as the support after it was broken.

The downward reversal from this resistance level 1.0685 continues the active minor impulse wave 3 of the higher impulse wave (3) from December.

Given the multi-month downtrend, EURUSD can be expected to fall further to the next round support level 1.0600.