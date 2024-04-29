Mon, Apr 29, 2024 @ 09:54 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Weakens Its Momentum

Gold Weakens Its Momentum

XM.com
By XM.com
  • Gold holds near the 20-day SMA
  • Oscillators are heading south

Gold prices are moving back and forth of the 2,320 barrier and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), while remaining in a positive territory. However, the technical oscillators are weakening their momentum. The MACD is standing beneath its trigger line above the zero level, while the RSI is ticking down above the neutral threshold of 50.

If the price remains above the 2,320 support then the price may re-challenge the 2,400 round number before touching the record high of 2,431.48. Rising further, the price may hit the next handles such as 2,500 and the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level of the down leg from 2,088 to 1,810 at 2,515.

On the other hand, a decline beneath the 2,320 level could open the way towards the 161.8% Fibonacci of 2,245, which stands slightly beneath the 50-day SMA. Even lower, the 2,222 line and the 2,195 support may halt bearish actions.

To sum up, gold prices are failing to improve their upside movements in the short-term view, but the broader outlook is still bullish.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.