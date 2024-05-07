Tue, May 07, 2024 @ 04:04 GMT
GBP/USD Aims Higher As Dollar Signals Weakness

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • GBP/USD started a recovery wave above the 1.2500 resistance.
  • A connecting bullish trend line is forming with support at 1.2500 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold prices are attempting a fresh increase above the $2,300 resistance.
  • Bitcoin recovered losses and was able to retest the $65,000 resistance zone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound found support near 1.2300 against the US Dollar. GBP/USD started a decent increase and was able to clear the 1.2450 resistance.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2708 swing high to the 1.2299 low. It also settled above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and tested the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour).

However, the bears were active near the 1.2620 resistance. They prevented a close above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 1.2708 swing high to the 1.2299 low.

A clear move above the 1.2620 resistance might send it toward the 1.2700 level. Any more gains might call for a move toward the 1.2800 level in the near term.

Immediate support is near the 1.2550 level and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). The next major support is at 1.2520. There is also a connecting bullish trend line forming with support at 1.2500 on the same chart.

If there is a downside break below the 1.2520 support, the pair might test 1.2465 and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour). Any more losses might send the pair toward 1.2420.

Looking at Bitcoin, the price gained bullish momentum and was able to test the key resistance at $65,000 and $65,200.

Economic Releases

  • UK’s Construction PMI for April 2024 – Forecast 50.4, versus 50.2 previous.
  • Euro Zone Retail Sales for April 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.6%, versus -0.5% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

