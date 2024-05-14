Tue, May 14, 2024 @ 08:32 GMT
Gold Price Could Resume Upside, This Support Is The Key

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a downside correction from the $2,380 zone.
  • A key bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $2,370 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices are showing bearish signs below $80.00.
  • Bitcoin price is still consolidating above the $60,000 support zone.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices started a fresh increase above the $2,335 resistance against the US Dollar. It traded above the $2,350 zone before the bears appeared.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as high as $2,378 and settled above the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

Recently, there was a downside correction from the $2,378 level and the price declined below $2,355. The price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,277 swing low to the $2,378 high.

On the downside, the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours) is the key at $2,328. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,277 swing low to the $2,378 high.

The next support sits at the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours) and $2,315. A downside break below the $2,315 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,280 level. Any more losses might send Gold prices toward $2,265.

On the upside, immediate resistance is at $2,355. The first major resistance is now forming near a key bearish trend line at $2,375, above which the price could accelerate higher toward $2,395.

Looking at Bitcoin, the bulls are still active above the $60,000 support and they might aim for a steady increase in the near term.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Claimant Count Change for April 2024 – Forecast 13.9K, versus 10.9K previous.
  • UK ILO Unemployment Rate Feb 2024 (3M) – Forecast 4.3%, versus 4.2% previous.
  • US Producer Price Index for April 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.2%, versus +2.1% previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

