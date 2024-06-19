CADCHF Wave Analysis

Wed, Jun 19, 2024 @ 03:07 GMT
FxPro
By FxPro
  • CADCHF broke key support level 0.6465
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6400

CADCHF currency pair under the bearish pressure after breaking the key support level 0.6465 (which started the impulse wave C in February).

The breakout of the support level 0.6465 accelerated the active impulse waves 3 and iii, which belong to the higher impulse wave (C) from August.

CADCHF currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 0.6400, low of wave iv, and the target for the completion of the active impulse wave 3.

