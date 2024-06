Elliott Wave Analysis on Nasdaq (NQ) Looking for Further Rally

Short Term Elliott Wave in Nasdaq Futures (NQ) suggests that cycle from 4.19.2024 low is in progress as an impulse. Up from 4.19.2024 low, wave 1 ended at 19023.25 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 18241.25. Wave 3 higher is currently in progress with subdivision of an impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 18755.50 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 18435.75. The Index rallied higher in wave (iii) towards 19124.5 and dips in wave (iv) ended at 18940. Final leg wave (v) ended at 19155 which completed wave ((i)).

Pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 18971.93 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 18997 and wave (b) ended at 19067.75. Wave (c) lower ended at 18971.93 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. The Index rallied higher in wave ((iii)) as an impulse. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 19671.75 and wave (ii) pullback ended at 19500. Near term, as far as pivot at 18971.9 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

Nasdaq 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Nasdaq (NQ) Elliott Wave Video