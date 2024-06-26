Wed, Jun 26, 2024 @ 11:30 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURJPY Builds Base Slightly Near 40-year High

EURJPY Builds Base Slightly Near 40-year High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • EURJPY stands well above uptrend line
  • RSI flattens but MACD strengthens its momentum

EURJPY has rebounded off the long-term ascending trend line near 167.70, sending the market above the previous peak of 170.80. A successful jump above the 40-year high of 171.56 could help the pair to surge towards the next round numbers such as 172.00 and 173.00.

According to the technical oscillators, the RSI is flattening above the neutral threshold of 50, while the MACD is extending its positive momentum above its trigger and zero lines.

In the negative scenario, a slide beneath the 170.80 support and more importantly beneath the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 169.70, would take the market towards the 50-day SMA at 168.50. Falling below this area would help shift the focus to the downside towards 167.30, switching the outlook to neutral.

Overall, EURJPY has been bullish since December 2023. Near-term weakness is expected to remain until there is a rally above the multi-year high of 171.56. 

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.