Fri, Jul 05, 2024 @ 06:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Expects EURUSD to Turn Higher

Elliott Wave Expects EURUSD to Turn Higher

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in EURUSD suggests cycle from 4.16.2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 4.16.2024 low, wave 1 ended at 1.0916. Pullback in wave 2 ended at 1.0664 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pair has turned higher in wave 3. However, it still needs to break above wave 1 at 1.0916 to validate the bullish view and creates a bullish sequence. Up from wave 2, wave i ended at 1.0776 and pullback in wave ii ended at 1.0709. Pair then resumed rally higher in wave iii towards 1.0817 and pullback in wave iv ended at 1.0777.

Expect pair to extend higher in wave v to complete wave (i) in higher degree. Afterwards, pair should pullback in wave (ii) to correct cycle from 6.26.2024 low before it resumes higher again. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.066 low stays intact, pullback should find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target for wave 3 higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave 1. This area comes at 1.0982 – 1.1177.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.