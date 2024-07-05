Elliott Wave Expects EURUSD to Turn Higher

Short Term Elliott Wave in EURUSD suggests cycle from 4.16.2024 low is in progress as a 5 waves impulse. Up from 4.16.2024 low, wave 1 ended at 1.0916. Pullback in wave 2 ended at 1.0664 as the 1 hour chart below shows. Pair has turned higher in wave 3. However, it still needs to break above wave 1 at 1.0916 to validate the bullish view and creates a bullish sequence. Up from wave 2, wave i ended at 1.0776 and pullback in wave ii ended at 1.0709. Pair then resumed rally higher in wave iii towards 1.0817 and pullback in wave iv ended at 1.0777.

Expect pair to extend higher in wave v to complete wave (i) in higher degree. Afterwards, pair should pullback in wave (ii) to correct cycle from 6.26.2024 low before it resumes higher again. Near term, as far as pivot at 1.066 low stays intact, pullback should find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target for wave 3 higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave 1. This area comes at 1.0982 – 1.1177.

EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

EURUSD Elliott Wave Video