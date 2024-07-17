Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 15:37 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Outlook: Sharply Down, Markets Suspect Intervention

USD/JPY Outlook: Sharply Down, Markets Suspect Intervention

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY was sharply down on Wednesday (down 1.3% during the European / early US session), with markets suspecting another intervention, after Japan’s authorities intervened in the market and pushed yen away from the lowest levels in nearly four decades..

Although comments from top officials were not clearly pointing to intervention, the size and the pace of the latest move suggests that authorities continued to buy yen, in attempts to further strengthen weakening currency.

Fresh drop is pressuring pivotal Fibo support at 156.04 (38.2% of 146.48/161.95), with firm break here to add to negative outlook and allow for stronger correction towards 100DMA (155.04) and Fibo 50% (154.21).

Strong negative momentum and MA’s (10/20/55) in bearish configuration support the notion, wit broken 55DMA (157.55) to ideally cap.

Res: 157.55; 158.30; 158.86; 159.52.
Sup: 156.04; 155.71; 155.04; 154.21.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.