EURCAD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURCAD broke key resistance level 1.4920
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.5040

EURCAD currency pair recently broke above the key resistance level 1.4920, which stopped the previous correction (2) at the start of June.

The breakout of the resistance level 1.4920 greatly accelerated the active impulse wave c of the ABC correction 2 from the end of last month.

Given the rising euro bullish sentiment, EURCAD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 1.5040 (former multi-month high from November).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

