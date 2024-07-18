Crude Oil Targets Fresh Gains: Key Factors to Watch

Key Highlights

Crude oil prices started a fresh increase from the $80.20 support.

A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $82.95 on the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin is consolidating gains above the $63,500 pivot zone.

EUR/USD extended its increase above the 1.0910 resistance.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a downside correction, Crude oil prices found support above $80.00. The price formed a base near $80.20 and started a fresh increase.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price climbed above the $81.20 resistance and settled above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $83.80 swing high to the $80.21 low.

The price tested the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $83.80 swing high to the $80.21 low.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $82.50 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $82.95 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the $83.20 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $84.65 resistance.

If not, the price might start another decline. The first major support on the downside is near the $81.20 level. The next major support is $80.20. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $78.80 in the coming sessions.

Looking at EUR/USD, the bulls remained in action, and they were able to push the pair above the 1.0910 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today