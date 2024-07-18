Thu, Jul 18, 2024 @ 04:16 GMT
Crude Oil Targets Fresh Gains: Key Factors to Watch

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices started a fresh increase from the $80.20 support.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $82.95 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Bitcoin is consolidating gains above the $63,500 pivot zone.
  • EUR/USD extended its increase above the 1.0910 resistance.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

After a downside correction, Crude oil prices found support above $80.00. The price formed a base near $80.20 and started a fresh increase.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price climbed above the $81.20 resistance and settled above the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $83.80 swing high to the $80.21 low.

The price tested the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour) and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $83.80 swing high to the $80.21 low.

On the upside, the price is facing hurdles near the $82.50 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $82.95 on the same chart.

The next major resistance is near the $83.20 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher. In the stated case, it could even visit the $84.65 resistance.

If not, the price might start another decline. The first major support on the downside is near the $81.20 level. The next major support is $80.20. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $78.80 in the coming sessions.

Looking at EUR/USD, the bulls remained in action, and they were able to push the pair above the 1.0910 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • ECB Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 3.75%, versus 3.75% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 230K, versus 222K previous.
Titan FX
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

