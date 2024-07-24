Wed, Jul 24, 2024 @ 05:55 GMT
NZDJPY Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • NZDJPY falling inside ABC correction (2)
  • Likely to reach support level 92.00

NZDJPY currency pair falling sharply after the price broke the support area located between the support level 95.50 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the previous impulse (1) wave from April.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the active impulse wave C of the intermediate ABC correction (2) from the start of this month.

NZDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall further to the next support level 92.00 (target price for the completion of the active wave (2)).

FxPro
http://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

