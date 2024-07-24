Oil (CL) Turning Lower in Elliott Wave Impulsive Structure

Short Term Elliott Wave View in Oil (CL) suggests that cycle from 4.12.2024 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 4.12.2024 high, wave (1) ended at 72.48 and rally in wave (2) ended at 84.55. The commodity has turned lower in wave (3) with internal subdivision as another impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave (2), wave (i) ended at 83.07 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 83.45. Oil then extended lower in wave (iii) towards 81.25 and wave (iv) ended at 82.16. Final leg wave (v) ended at 80.81 which completed wave ((i)) in higher degree. Wave ((ii)) unfolded in an expanded flat structure where wave (a) ended at 83.74. Wave (b) lower ended at 80.22, and rally in wave (c) ended at 83.82 which completed wave ((ii)).

Oil has turned lower in wave ((iii)). Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 82.04 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 83.52. It then resumed lower in wave (iii) towards 76.40 and rally in wave (iv) ended at 77.51. Expect further downside to complete wave (v) of ((iii)), then it should rally in wave ((iv)) before it resumes lower again. Near term, as far as pivot at 84.55 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.

Oil (CL) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CL Elliott Wave Video