Fri, Jul 26, 2024 @ 08:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Intraday Analysis: CHFJPY Bouncing Higher from Support Zone

Elliott Wave Intraday Analysis: CHFJPY Bouncing Higher from Support Zone

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave view in CHFJPY suggests the decline from 7.11.2024 high unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from 7.11.2024 high, wave A ended at 175.84 and rally in wave B ended at 177.64. The pair then extended lower in wave C with internal subdivision as an impulse. Down from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 176.91 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 177.51. Pair then extended lower again in wave ((iii)) towards 173.15 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 173.96. Final leg wave ((v)) lower ended at 172.28 which completed wave C of (4).

Pair has turned higher in wave (5). Up from wave (4), wave (i) ended at 173.3 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 172.6. Pair then rallied higher in wave (iii) towards 175.15 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 174.11. Expect pair to extend higher in wave (v) which should complete wave ((i)) in higher degree. It then should pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from 7.25.2024 low before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 172.28 low stays intact, expect dips to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

CHFJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

CHFJPY Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.