Elliott Wave Intraday Analysis: CHFJPY Bouncing Higher from Support Zone

Short Term Elliott Wave view in CHFJPY suggests the decline from 7.11.2024 high unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from 7.11.2024 high, wave A ended at 175.84 and rally in wave B ended at 177.64. The pair then extended lower in wave C with internal subdivision as an impulse. Down from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 176.91 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 177.51. Pair then extended lower again in wave ((iii)) towards 173.15 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 173.96. Final leg wave ((v)) lower ended at 172.28 which completed wave C of (4).

Pair has turned higher in wave (5). Up from wave (4), wave (i) ended at 173.3 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 172.6. Pair then rallied higher in wave (iii) towards 175.15 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 174.11. Expect pair to extend higher in wave (v) which should complete wave ((i)) in higher degree. It then should pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from 7.25.2024 low before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 172.28 low stays intact, expect dips to find buyers in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.

