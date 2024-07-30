AUD/USD Outlook: Holds in Extended Consolidation Above Strong Supports

AUDUSD remains in extended consolidation around the base of thick daily cloud (0.6538), and above pivotal Fibo support at 0.6528 (61.8% of 0.6362/0.6798), following a steep fall in past nine days.

Bears are taking a breather on stretched daily studies, but remain in play (strong negative momentum, MA’s in full bearish configuration and creating a number of bear crosses) and look for firm break through significant supports at 0.6538/28, which will unmask targets at 0.6500/0.6465 (round-figure/Fibo 76.4%).

Upticks so far remain below upper pivot at 0.6586 (200DMA).

Markets await release of US Consumer confidence and JOLTS data for fresh signals.

Res: 0.6568; 0.6586; 0.6603; 0.6631.

Sup: 0.6528; 0.6500; 0.6465; 0.6407.