Market Analysis: AUD/USD Remains At Risk While NZD/USD Attempts Recovery

AUD/USD declined heavily from well above 0.6650. NZD/USD also tumbled and is now attempting a recovery from 0.5850.

Important Takeaways for AUD USD and NZD USD Analysis Today

The Aussie Dollar started a major decline below the 0.6610 level against the US Dollar.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.6530 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen.

NZD/USD is attempting a recovery wave from the 0.5850 zone.

There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.5880 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD at FXOpen.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of AUD/USD at FXOpen, the pair struggled to stay above the 0.6650 pivot zone. The Aussie Dollar started a fresh decline below the 0.6620 and 0.6600 levels against the US Dollar.

The pair even settled below the 0.6550 level and the 50-hour simple moving average. Finally, it tested the 0.6480 support zone. The recent low was formed near 0.6482 and the pair is now consolidating losses near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6562 swing high to the 0.6482 low.

On the upside, the AUD/USD chart indicates that the pair is now facing resistance near a connecting bearish trend line at 0.6530. The trend line is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.6562 swing high to the 0.6482 low.

The first major resistance might be 0.65740. An upside break above the 0.6570 resistance might send the pair further higher. The next major resistance is near the 0.6610 level. Any more gains could clear the path for a move toward the 0.6660 resistance zone.

On the downside, initial support is near the 0.6480 zone. The next support could be the 0.6450 zone. If there is a downside break below the 0.6450 support, the pair could extend its decline toward 0.6415. Any more losses might signal a move toward 0.6365.

NZD/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of NZD/USD on FXOpen, the pair also declined heavily from well above the 0.6000 zone. The New Zealand Dollar even declined below 0.5915 against the US Dollar.

The pair tested the 0.5850 zone and recently started a recovery wave. There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance at 0.5880. The bulls pushed the pair above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.5949 swing high to the 0.5857 low.

It settled above 0.5880 and the 50-hour simple moving average. The NZD/USD chart suggests that the RSI is still above 50 and signaling more upsides. On the upside, the pair might struggle near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.5949 swing high to the 0.5857 low at 0.5915.

The next major resistance is near the 0.5950 level. A clear move above the 0.5950 level might even push the pair toward the 0.5970 level. Any more gains might clear the path for a move toward the 0.6000 resistance zone in the coming days.

On the downside, there is major support forming near the same trend line at 0.5880. The next major support is near 0.5855, below which the pair might test 0.5820.

If there is a downside break below the 0.5820 support, the pair might slide toward the 0.5765 support. Any more losses could lead NZD/USD in a bearish zone to 0.5740.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.