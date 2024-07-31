Wed, Jul 31, 2024 @ 11:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Outlook: Cracks Key 150 Support Zone on Fresh Post-BoJ Acceleration Lower

USD/JPY Outlook: Cracks Key 150 Support Zone on Fresh Post-BoJ Acceleration Lower

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

USDJPY accelerated lower in early European trading on Wednesday, following a mixed immediate reaction on BoJ’s decision to raise interest rate from 0.10% to 0.25% and unveil plan to halve bond buying.

The decision was positive for yen and added to currency’s broader strength, sparked by recent interventions by Japan’s authorities.

Fresh weakness pushed the price to the lowest in almost 4 ½ months, after break of significant supports at 152.39 (Fibo 61.8% of 146.48/161.95) and 151.66 (200DMA), generating fresh bearish signal, which looks for confirmation on close below these levels.

Bears crack targets at 150.13/00 (Fibo 76.4%/psychological) violation of which to open way for deeper correction of larger uptrend from 127.22 (2023).

Meanwhile, oversold daily studies may provide headwinds to bears and pause the fall for consolidation above pivotal 150 support zone, with limited upticks to provide better selling levels.

Adding to bearish picture is formation of reversal pattern on monthly chart, as the pair is on track for the biggest monthly fall since Oct 1998.

Res: 151.66; 152.39; 153.00; 153.89.
Sup: 150.00; 148.90; 147.42; 146.48.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Get to Know the Positive Aspects of Being a Forex Trader

Using Fibonacci Levels in Your Trading

Do You Want to be a Trader?

Exchange Rate on Forex

Trading Sessions

How to Trade Using Oscillators

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.