Fri, Apr 04, 2025 @ 03:29 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

  •  EURUSD broke key resistance level 1.0930
  •  Likely to rise to the resistance level 1.1200

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 1.0930 (which has been reversing the price from November – having stopped the previous waves 2 and (2), as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.0930 continues the short-term correction 2 from the end of last month.

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next significant resistance level 1.1200 (the former monthly high from August and September).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.