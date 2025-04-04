EURUSD Wave Analysis

EURUSD: ⬆️ Buy

EURUSD broke key resistance level 1.0930

Likely to rise to the resistance level 1.1200

EURUSD currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 1.0930 (which has been reversing the price from November – having stopped the previous waves 2 and (2), as can be seen below).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.0930 continues the short-term correction 2 from the end of last month.

Given the strongly bearish US dollar sentiment seen today, EURUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next significant resistance level 1.1200 (the former monthly high from August and September).