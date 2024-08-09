Fri, Aug 09, 2024 @ 13:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/USD: Bullish Bias Above Rising Daily Cloud

GBP/USD: Bullish Bias Above Rising Daily Cloud

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable remains at the front foot and extends recovery on Friday morning, after fresh bulls registered break and close above the top of rising daily cloud.

Fading US recession fears and solid Chinese economic data revived risk sentiment while sterling gets support from diverging US/UK monetary policies (bets for the size of Fed rate cuts this year went well above expectations for BoE’s action) keeping pound underpinned.

Fresh gains cracked barriers at 1.2754/60 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.3044/1.2664 / falling daily Tenkan-sen), with daily close above these levels to boost developing bullish signals on formation of reversal pattern on daily chart.

Mixed daily studies lack clearer direction signal (negative momentum / mixed setup of MA’s / north-heading RSI).

Near term bias is expected to remain with bulls while the price stays above rising daily cloud, but extension through pivotal barriers at 1.2780 / 1.2810 (55DMA / Fibo 38.2%) is needed to confirm signal for recovery continuation.

Conversely, penetration of daily cloud (top lays at 1.2715) would weaken near-term structure and expose lower pivots at 1.2685/58 (converging 100/200DMA’s) loss of which will be bearish.

Res: 1.2739; 1.2760; 1.2780; 1.2815.
Sup: 1.2754; 1.2715; 1.2685; 1.2658.

Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.