S&P 500 Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • S&P 500 reversed from resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 5400.00

S&P 500 index recently reversed up from the support zone located between the key support level 51900.00 (former low of wave 2 from May), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

Given the predominant daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 5400.00 (former support from the end of July).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

