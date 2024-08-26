GBP/USD Outlook: Larger Bulls Likely to Take a Breather Before Resuming

Tue, Aug 27, 2024 @ 01:26 GMT
Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Cable eases from new highest levels since March 2022 on Monday, suggesting that bulls may take breather after 3.6% advance in past two weeks and strong bullish acceleration last Friday (almost 1% daily gain).

Strongly overbought daily studies prompt traders to collect profit, though correction is likely to be limited as the uptrend is strong.

Higher base at 1.3080 marks initial support, while extended dips should be contained by solid supports at 1.3000 zone (38.2% of 1.2664/1.3229 / 10DMA / psychological) and mark a healthy correction, before fresh push higher and potential attack at 1.3328 (Fibo 76.4% of 1.4249/1.0348).

Res: 1.3229; 1.3279; 1.3300; 1.3328.
Sup: 1.3129; 1.3044; 1.3000; 1.2947.

