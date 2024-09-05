Thu, Sep 05, 2024 @ 07:03 GMT
Crude Oil Prices Plunge: Can $68 Hold Withstand Pressure?

Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Crude oil prices gained bearish momentum and declined below $72.00.
  • A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $76.00 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Gold could correct lower if it stays below $2,500 for a long time.
  • The US ADP employment could change by 145K in August 2024.

Crude Oil Price Technical Analysis

Crude oil prices failed to gain pace above the $75.00 and $76.00 levels. As a result, there was a fresh decline below the $73.50 support.

Looking at the 4-hour chart of XTI/USD, the price declined below the $72.50 support, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hour), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hour). It even spiked below the $70.00 support.

The first major support sits near the $68.00 level. A daily close below $68.00 could open the doors for a larger decline. The next major support is $62.00. Any more losses might send oil prices toward $60.00 in the coming sessions.

If there is another increase, the price might face resistance near the $71.50 level. The next major resistance is near the $72.65 zone, above which the price may perhaps accelerate higher.

In the stated case, it could even visit the $75.00 resistance. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance at $76.00 on the same chart.

Looking at Gold, the price is consolidating below the $2,500 pivot level and there are chances of a downside correction toward $2,450.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 230K, versus 231K previous.
  • US ISM Services Index for August 2024 – Forecast 51.1, versus 51.4 previous.
  • US ADP Employment Change for August 2024 – Forecast 145K, versus 122K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

