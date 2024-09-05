USDCHF Eyes August’s Low as Bears Stay in Charge

USDCHF trims latest rebound, holds bearish trend ahead of US data

Short-term bias skewed to the downside; bears wait for a move below 0.8435

USDCHF has been stuck in a downward trend since April’s peak of 0.9223, unable to sustain any bullish corrections. More recently, following its bounce from an eight-month low of 0.8398, the price is once again subject to downward pressure.

With the RSI hovering well below its 50 neutral mark and the stochastic oscillator having peaked in the overbought zone, there is little hope for a meaningful rally.