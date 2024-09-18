Wed, Sep 18, 2024 @ 14:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDJPY Poised for a New Bullish Wave; Will It Succeed?

USDJPY Poised for a New Bullish Wave; Will It Succeed?

XM.com
By XM.com
  • USDJPY sets the ground for a bullish reversal, but it’s still trapped below key resistance
  • Technical signals cannot rule out more bearish actions; sellers wait below 140
  • Fed to deliver its first rate cut in four years at 18:00 GMT

USDJPY turned green on Tuesday, marking its best daily session in a month after securing a solid base around the 140 number.

The time has finally come for the Fed to make a crucial decision between a 25bps or a 50bps rate cut today at 18:00 GMT and the pair seems to have completed a bullish dragonfly candlestick pattern. Following a steep downward trend from a 38-year high of 161.94, the price might again push for some recovery, especially if the central bank announces a normal 25bps reduction.

Nevertheless, previous bullish endeavors were unable to surpass the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 143.55, and additional obstacles may arise at the 145.00 trendline region prior to the 50-day EMA at 147.25.

Despite a slight improvement in technical indicators, downside risks persist as the RSI remains deep in bearish territory. Nonetheless, only a close below the 140.00 floor could bolster selling forces towards the 137.00-137.80 trendline zone. There are two more constraining lines to the downside, passing through 135.60 and 134.00. Falling lower, the pair might next stop near 133.00.

In short, USDJPY may be preparing for its next consolidation or bullish phase, but it’s unknown if it will successfully break above the 20-day EMA and exceed 145.00.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.