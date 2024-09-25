Another Record for the US 500 Index

US 500 stock index hits another all-time high

Technical signals mixed; more buying awaited above 5,750

The US 500 stock index restarted its positive trend on Tuesday, inching up to a record high of 5,736 after keeping its foot on the rising almost one-year-old constraining line at 5,674.

Mixed technical signals are observed, with the RSI slightly below its 70 overbought level and the stochastic oscillator returning to the overbought region with a positive slope, indicating the possibility of additional momentum.

In the four-hour chart, the index seems to be forming an ascending triangle at the top of the uptrend, which is usually considered a signal of bullish continuation. Once the price crosses above its all-time high of 5,736 and the resistance line from August at 5,755, the next destination could be the 5,800 psychological mark, where the crucial resistance line that connects the highs from July 2023 is placed. Should the 5,900 mark give way too, the door will open for the 6,000 round level.

In the opposite case that the price closes below 5,700, there is potential for a sharp decline towards the falling constraining line near 5,620 and 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 5,600. Falling lower, the price could seek shelter around the tentative support trendline and the 50-day SMA at 5,535 or near the 100-day SMA at 5,470.

Summing up, the US 500 index could further stretch its upward pattern in uncharted territory, with the confirmation signal likely coming above 5,755.