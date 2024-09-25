Wed, Sep 25, 2024 @ 18:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAnother Record for the US 500 Index

Another Record for the US 500 Index

XM.com
By XM.com
  • US 500 stock index hits another all-time high
  • Technical signals mixed; more buying awaited above 5,750

The US 500 stock index restarted its positive trend on Tuesday, inching up to a record high of 5,736 after keeping its foot on the rising almost one-year-old constraining line at 5,674.

Mixed technical signals are observed, with the RSI slightly below its 70 overbought level and the stochastic oscillator returning to the overbought region with a positive slope, indicating the possibility of additional momentum.

In the four-hour chart, the index seems to be forming an ascending triangle at the top of the uptrend, which is usually considered a signal of bullish continuation. Once the price crosses above its all-time high of 5,736 and the resistance line from August at 5,755,  the next destination could be the 5,800 psychological mark, where the crucial resistance line that connects the highs from July 2023 is placed. Should the 5,900 mark give way too, the door will open for the 6,000 round level.

In the opposite case that the price closes below 5,700, there is potential for a sharp decline towards the falling constraining line near 5,620 and 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 5,600. Falling lower, the price could seek shelter around the tentative support trendline and the 50-day SMA at 5,535 or near the 100-day SMA at 5,470.

Summing up, the US 500 index could further stretch its upward pattern in uncharted territory, with the confirmation signal likely coming above 5,755.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.