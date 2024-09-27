Fri, Sep 27, 2024 @ 07:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBPJPY Has an Unstoppable Rally to 2-Month High

GBPJPY Has an Unstoppable Rally to 2-Month High

XM.com
By XM.com
  • GBPJPY surpasses 50- and 200-day SMAs
  • Stochastic and RSI tick up in overbought regions

GBPJPY has created an aggressive bullish rally to a fresh two-month high of  195.95 over the last ten days following the strong rebound off the 183.70 support level. The market successfully surpassed the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 195.00 round number, being ready for a bullish correction.

Technically, the stochastic is still rising in the overbought region, while the RSI is trying to cross above the 70 level.

If the bulls pick up speed then it may challenge the next resistance levels such as the 199.40 mark and the 201.60 barrier.

On the other hand, a drop beneath the immediate support area of 193.50-195.00 may drive the pair towards the 200-day SMA at 192.70 ahead of the 50- and the 20-day SMAs at 190.60 and 189.35 respectively.

Summarizing, GBPJPY shows some optimism for an upside retracement in the short-term view, especially if there is a move above the 200.00 round number.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.