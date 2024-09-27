GBPJPY Has an Unstoppable Rally to 2-Month High

GBPJPY surpasses 50- and 200-day SMAs

Stochastic and RSI tick up in overbought regions

GBPJPY has created an aggressive bullish rally to a fresh two-month high of 195.95 over the last ten days following the strong rebound off the 183.70 support level. The market successfully surpassed the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 195.00 round number, being ready for a bullish correction.

Technically, the stochastic is still rising in the overbought region, while the RSI is trying to cross above the 70 level.

If the bulls pick up speed then it may challenge the next resistance levels such as the 199.40 mark and the 201.60 barrier.

On the other hand, a drop beneath the immediate support area of 193.50-195.00 may drive the pair towards the 200-day SMA at 192.70 ahead of the 50- and the 20-day SMAs at 190.60 and 189.35 respectively.

Summarizing, GBPJPY shows some optimism for an upside retracement in the short-term view, especially if there is a move above the 200.00 round number.