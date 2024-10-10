Gold Starts Correction: Is The Rally Cooling Off?

Thu, Oct 10, 2024 @ 03:49 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold started a downside correction below the $2,650 level.
  • It traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $2,635 on the 4-hour chart.
  • Oil prices trimmed gains from the $78.80 resistance zone.
  • EUR/USD could extend losses unless there is a move above 1.1000.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold prices failed to extend gains toward $2,700 against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction below the $2,660 and $2,650 levels.

The 4-hour chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded below a key contracting triangle with support at $2,635. The price dipped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,485 swing low to the $2,685 high.

The bears even pushed the price below the 100 Simple Moving Average (red, 4 hours). On the downside, initial support is near the $2,600 level.

The first major support is near the $2,585 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,485 swing low to the $2,685 high. The main support is now near $2,560 and the 200 Simple Moving Average (green, 4 hours).

A downside break below the $2,560 support might call for more downsides. The next major support is near the $2,532 level.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $2,635 level. The first major resistance sits near the $2,645 level. A clear move above the $2,645 resistance could open the doors for more upsides. The next major resistance could be near $2,665, above which the price could rally toward the $2,700 level.

Looking at Oil, the price struggled near the $78.80 resistance and recently started a sharp downside correction.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 230K, versus 225K previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Sep 2024 (MoM) – Forecast +0.1%, versus +0.2% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for Sep 2024 (YoY) – Forecast +2.3%, versus +2.5% previous.
